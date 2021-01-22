UPSC Exam: Centre Not To Give Extra Chance To Those Who Missed Exam For Pandemic

UPSC Civil Services exam: Centre not to give extra chance to candidates who missed exam.

The Central government on Friday has submitted before the Supreme Court that it will not give an extra chance to the UPSC Civil Services aspirants for whom 2020 exam was their last chance and they missed it due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The next hearing on this matter is on January 25.

The top court is hearing a plea seeking an extra attempt in the UPSC exams for those candidates who had their last attempt in the preliminary exam held in October 2020 and missed it due to COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 30, the top court had directed the Centre and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to consider granting an extra chance to candidates who had their last attempt in the Civil Services exam in 2020 but could not appear for the exam. The top court had also proposed a corresponding extension of the upper age-limit.

The Department of Personnel and Training on October 26 had informed the court that the issue regarding grant of extra attempt to last chance candidates was under the consideration of the authorities.

On January 11, a bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar was informed by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju that the government and UPSC are actively considering the proposal to give one more opportunity to affected students due to COVID-19. ASG Raju said the government is actively considering the matter. The bench had told ASG that it should not happen that the last date of filling the forms passes by.

Click here for more Jobs News