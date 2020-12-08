EPFO Exam: UPSC Allows Candidates To Change Exam Centre

UPSC EPFO exam will be held on May 9, 2021.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will allow candidates, those who had applied for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization, to change their preferences for exam centre.

The window to allow candidates to change the options for their exam centre will be open in two phases: December 15 to December 21 and December 29 to January 4.

A large number of candidates have requested, the Commission says, to change their exam centre.

"The requests of the candidates for change in their centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing centres as well as new centres which have been added," the UPSC has said.

The exam will be held at 72 centres in the country, the UPSC has said.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be of two hours duration and all the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview. The exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

A total of 421 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

The recruitment was notified in January, 2020 and during COVID-19 pandemic, many candidates have changed their locations. The UPSC had to exercise the same practice for Civil Services exam as well. Candidates were allowed to change the preference for their exam centres.

