Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Exam Postponed

The recruitment exam for selection of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has been postponed. The exam was scheduled to be held on October 4. The exam will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Civil Services preliminary exam has been scheduled on that day.

"Recruitment Test for the posts of EO/ AO in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization earlier scheduled to be held on the October 04, 2020 has been deferred," the UPSC has said in an official notification.

"New date for conduct of this RT will be published on the website of the Commission at the time of issue of calendar of Examinations/ Recruitment Tests for 2021," the notice adds.

A total of 421 vacancies will be filled through this exam.

The exam will be of two hours duration. All the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be bilingual - in English and Hindi. Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview. The exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

The EPFO exam was notified in January, 2020.

UPSC has announced the revised dates of all its recruitment tests today. The exams were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

