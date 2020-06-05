COVID-19 Pandemic Delays Civil Services Exam By Four Months

UPSC civil services exam will be held on October 4.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Civil Services preliminary exam will be held late this year. The exam was scheduled to be held in May, which was much earlier than last few years. The exam is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for selection to IAS, IPS, among other civil services.

This year the exam will be held on October 4 and candidates who qualify the exam will appear for the main exam on January 8.

Days before the exam was postponed, there were rumours that it will be cancelled this year. However, it was later confirmed that the exam will be delayed but will not be cancelled. Today after the UPSC announced the exam date Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that the announcement of fresh date for the civil services exam would allay apprehensions in some quarters of it being cancelled.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the result of the previous Civil Services exam. The final result of Civil Services is usually declared few days after the interview round concludes.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the UPSC had also postponed the interview of Civil Services 2019 exam. Today it has said the interview will resume on July 20. Final result of the Civil Services 2019 recruitment can be expected immediately after that.

The UPSC has also revised the exam schedule of 2020 and has notified new dates for NDA exam, Combined Medical Service exam, Engineering service exam, and other exams.

