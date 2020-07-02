UPSC Engineering, Geologist Services (Main) Exam Postponed

The preliminary exams were in January and the results were declared in February.

The Engineering Services (Main) exam and the Geologist Services (Main) exam scheduled to be held in August have been postponed. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified about the postponement. "Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 and Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2020 scheduled during 08-09/08/2020 stand deferred till further notice," the UPSC has said.

The current exam dates of both the exams were rescheduled by the UPSC from their earlier schedule.

The UPSC had revised the exam schedule for the current year due to the COVID-19 lockdown because of which exams could not be held and had to be postponed.

These exams were the first one in the schedule as per the new date sheet.

For both the exams, candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam were eligible to appear.

The preliminary exams were in January and the results were declared in February.

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) examination will be of descriptive nature having three paper. Marks secured in the main examination and personal interview will be counted for deciding the final merit.

The Engineering Services (Main) examination will consist of two conventional type papers in Engineering discipline specific with duration of three hours and maximum marks of 600 (300 Marks in each paper). The next stage will be personality test carrying 200 marks. Marks obtained by the candidates in the preliminary exam, main exam and interview would determine the final ranking.

The next exam is NDA & NA exam which is scheduled on September 6. This year, instead of two, single exam will be held for selection to National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA).

As per the new schedule, Civil Services preliminary exam will be held on October 4. The exam was earlier scheduled on May 31.

