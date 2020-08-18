UPSC Civil Services 2019 Exam (Pre) Question Paper, Answer Key Available

UPSC will conduct the Civil Services preliminary exam 2020 on October 4.

Civil Services 2019 preliminary exam was held on June 2, 2019. The written exam result was announced on July 12. UPSC had released the question papers of the exam on June 3, 2019. The answer keys to the question paper has been released recently on August 10, 2020 a week after the final exam result was announced. UPSC had declared the final result for Civil Services 2019 selection on August 4. Pradeep Singh from Sonipat, Haryana is the topper. Pratibha Verma is the topper among female candidates.

Civil Services 2019 exam's question paper and answer keys are available on the website of UPSC.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Question Paper (GS 1 Paper)

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Question Paper (GS 2 Paper)

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Answer Key (GS 1 Paper)

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 Answer Key (GS 2 Paper)

This year UPSC will conduct the Civil Services preliminary exam on October 4. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 31, but was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Usually, UPSC conducts the Civil Services preliminary exam in May-June.

On Monday, UPSC had announced that Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam will be held on June 27. The exam details will be notified in February.

For the convenience of candidates, UPSC also releases model question cum answer booklet so that candidates acquaint themselves with it before appearing for the exam.

It also releases the question papers of other exams conducted by it on its website.

