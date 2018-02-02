UPSC To Release Civil Services Exam 2018 Notification Next Week As per the annual exam calendar released by the Commission, registration for CSE 2018 prelims will continue till 6 March 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT UPSC CSE 2018 Notification; Check Details At Upsc.gov.in New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will release the official notification for Civil Services Exam 2018 on 7 February. As per the annual exam calendar released by the Commission, registration for CSE 2018 prelims will continue till 6 March 2018. Detailed advertisement for Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2018 will also be released alongside. CSE and Indian Forest Service exam prelims 2018 will be held on 3 June. Candidates can go through the official notification of the exams at upsc.gov.in, as and when it is released.



For CSE 2017, UPSC had conducted the prelims on 18 June and the main exam was held from 28 October till 3 November. Interview, of qualified candidates, will begin on 19 February. Close to 14000 candidates had qualified the civil services preliminary exam and 1300 in the IFS prelims exam conducted by UPSC. In this year Prelim exam, there were questions on Goods and Services Tax (GST), benami transactions and schemes run by the central government. There were also questions related to National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), 'Vidyanjali Yojana' and 'Smart India Hackathon', all of which are the NDA government's initiatives.



After the preliminary exam, candidates moved the Supreme Court against the Commission over 'ambiguous questions.' According to the petition, for several questions there were two or more possible answers. Therefore as it happens with examinees every time, many candidates were in a dilemma: answering a question with two possible answers can either give them full mark or incur a loss of the total mark along with penalty; in order to avoid negative marking majority choose not to answer thus making a loss of the total marks.



