UPSC To Conduct Combined Geo-Scientist Main Exam In July

UPSC combined geo-scientist main exam will be held on July 17 and 18.

The Combined Geo-Scientist main exam will be held on July 17 and 18, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has notified. The exam will be held in two sessions each day. The Combined Geo-Scientist is held to select candidates for appointment to Geologist, Geophysicist and Chemist posts in Geological Survey of India in the Ministry of Mines and Junior Hydrogeologist (Scientist B) post in the Central Ground Water Board in the Ministry of Water Resources.

This year a total of 40 vacancies will be filled in various posts in the Geological Survey of India and the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

Click here for a detailed schedule of the exam

"If any candidate fails to appear in any one or more of above papers, meant for written examination for selection to the post of Geophysicist, Chemist, Chemical and Junior Hydrogeologist, the candidature shall stand rejected and part of written examination appeared by the candidate shall not be evaluated and counted for any purpose," the UPSC has said.

Selection is done through a computer-based test; a descriptive exam, also known as the main exam, and the interview.

The main exam will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Shimla.

Click here for more Jobs News