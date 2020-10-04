UPSC Civil Services prelims will be held today.

The Civil Services Exam for selection to Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Civil Services will begin today. Selection to the civil services is done through a preliminary exam, a main exam and an interview which are conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who qualify the UPSC Civil Services Prelims will be shortlisted for the main exam which is scheduled in January, 2021. UPSC had earlier scheduled the exam on May 31. Due to COVID-19 pandemic the exam was postponed.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020: Live Updates

Oct 04, 2020 07:27 (IST) UPSC Exam: COVID-19 Guidelines





Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UPSC has set rules which are precautionary measures to contain the spread of the infection. Candidates should wear mask to the exam centre. Candidates should carry their own sanitizers in a transparent bottle Candidates can also carry a transparent water bottle Candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the examination halls/ rooms as well as in the premises of the venue