UPSC Prelims 2020 First Session Exam Over: What's Next?

UPSC Civil Services exam's first session is over.

The first session of UPSC's Civil Services exam is over. The exam was held from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. The next session will begin from 2.30 pm and candidates have been asked to reach the exam centre before the reporting time. The entry gate for the next session exam will close at 2.20 pm. As per reports over 10 lakh candidates have registered to appear for the exam. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 31, however, due to COVID-19 pandemic it was rescheduled.

In view of COVID-19, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has set guidelines and made it compulsory for the candidates to follow.

Candidates should wear masks and carry hand sanitizers to exam centre along with admit card, black ball point pen and photo ID. UPSC has also allowed candidates to carry a water bottle.

UPSC Prelims 2020: What's Next?

After the exam is over, the UPSC will release the question paper of the exam. The question paper will be available in PDF format on upsc.gov.in website

The result of the UPSC prelims 2020 can be expected next month, if we consider the trend of 2019. Last year, the exam was held on June 2 and the prelims result was declared on July 12.

The name of the candidates along with their marks will be released after the result is announced. This list comes 2-3 days after the result is declared.

The answer key of the preliminary exam question paper will be released after the final result is announced. For the previous exam, the answer key of the prelims question paper was released on August 10 and the result was declared on August 4.