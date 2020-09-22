UPSC Civil Services Exam 2020: Know About COVID-19 Related Rules

UPSC will conduct Civil Services exam on October 4.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary exam on October 4 in two sessions. In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the UPSC has released guidelines which the candidates should follow if appearing for the exam.

UPSC has made wearing masks or face covers compulsory. "Candidates without mask/ face cover will not be allowed entry into the venue," it has said.

It has asked candidates bring their own sanitizers. The sanitizers should be carried to the exam centre in transparent bottles.

"Besides above, candidates have to follow COVID 19 norms of 'social distancing' as well as 'personal hygiene' inside the examination halls/ rooms as well as in the premises of the venue," it has also said.

Other rules like carrying admit cards, photographs should also be followed.

"Candidates are also advised to bring black ball point pen as the candidates shall be required to fill the OMR answer sheets and attendance list with black ball point pen only," UPSC has notified.

Candidates can wear simple wrist watches to the exam halls. "However, use of watches fitted with any special accessory that might be used as communication device or smart watches is strictly prohibited and candidates are not allowed to take such watches into the Examination Rooms/ Halls," UPSC has said.

Mobile phones are not allowed inside the exam hall.

