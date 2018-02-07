UPSC Civil Services Notification 2018 Released; Know How To Apply Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 notification today.

Share EMAIL PRINT According to UPSC Civil Services notification, preliminary exam will be conducted on June 3, 2018. New Delhi: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 notification today. The UPSC Civil Services online application process has already started on the official website of the commission. The candidates will be given time till March 6, 2018 for the registration of the exam. UPSC has also released the



The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.



Read: UPSC Recruitment 2018: Official Notice For Civil Services, Indian Forest Services Out; Check Details

UPSC Civil Services Notification 2018: How to Apply UPSC Civil Services Notification 2018: How To Apply @ Upsconline.nic.in



Candidates are required to apply online for UPSC Civil Services exam by using the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up UPSC CSE online applications are available on the above mentioned website. Brief Instructions for filling up the "Online Application Form" are given here:



Step one: Go to UPSC official application website: upsconline.nic.in



Step two: The candidates will be provided two registration links there



Step three: Fill all the required details and upload required documents and submit.



The application process will not be complete without application fee payment. Application fee can be submitted via Credit card/debit card/Internet banking.



The Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to examination.



Click here for more





Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2018 notification today. The UPSC Civil Services online application process has already started on the official website of the commission. The candidates will be given time till March 6, 2018 for the registration of the exam. UPSC has also released the Indian Forest Services examinations notification along with the CSE notification. According to the notification, UPSC preliminary exam will be conducted on June 3, 2018.The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.Candidates are required to apply online for UPSC Civil Services exam by using the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up UPSC CSE online applications are available on the above mentioned website. Brief Instructions for filling up the "Online Application Form" are given here:Step one: Go to UPSC official application website: upsconline.nic.inStep two: The candidates will be provided two registration links thereStep three: Fill all the required details and upload required documents and submit.The application process will not be complete without application fee payment. Application fee can be submitted via Credit card/debit card/Internet banking. The Candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all eligibility conditions for admission to examination.Click here for more Jobs News