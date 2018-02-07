UPSC Civil Services Notification 2018 Released; Know How To Apply

The number of vacancies to be filled on the result of the examination is expected to be approximately 782 which include 32 vacancies reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability Category.
UPSC Civil Services Notification 2018: How To Apply @ Upsconline.nic.in
Candidates are required to apply online for UPSC Civil Services exam by using the website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. Detailed instructions for filling up UPSC CSE online applications are available on the above mentioned website. Brief Instructions for filling up the "Online Application Form" are given here:
Step one: Go to UPSC official application website: upsconline.nic.in
Step two: The candidates will be provided two registration links there
Step three: Fill all the required details and upload required documents and submit.
The application process will not be complete without application fee payment. Application fee can be submitted via Credit card/debit card/Internet banking.
