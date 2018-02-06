UPSC Recruitment 2018: Official Notification For Civil Services Tomorrow; Application Starts At Upsconline.nic.in Union Public Service will begin online application process for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2018 tomorrow.

Union Public Service will begin online application process for Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2018 tomorrow. UPSC Civil Services is considered one of the most important government recruitments. In 2017, approximately 10 lakh candidates applied for Civil Service s exam and that says a ot about the magnitude of the recruitment. The official notification for recruitment will be out tomorrow and application process will also begin. Candidates would be given a window of one month to complete the process.



As per the annual examination calendar released by UPSC, the application process for both Civil Service (Preliminary) exam and Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) exam 2018 through CSP will begin tomorrow and end on March 6, 2018. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on June 3, 2018.



Candidates who hold a degree can apply for the Civil Services Exam. Candidates must be in the age group of 21-32 years on August 1, 2018; upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories (details of which are available in the official website).



Those candidates who have appeared for the qualifying exam but have not received the result year can also apply for UPSC Civil Services Exam 2018. However, such candidates must qualify their degree examination before the Main examination because they would need to produce proof of passing the requisite examination with their application for the Main Examination.



