UPSC Recruitment 2018: Official Notice For Civil Services, Indian Forest Services Out; Check Details Union Public Service Commission has released the official notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) and Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) exam through CSE. The application process starts today and will end on March 6, 2018.

Union Public Service Commission has released the official notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) and Indian Forest Services (Preliminary) exam through CSE. The application process starts today and will end on March 6, 2018. The number of vacancies advertised under the Civil Services are 782 which also include 32 vacancies for candidates who fall under the Benchmark Disability category. The preliminary exam for both the services will be conducted on June 3, 2018.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidates applying for the Civil Services exam or IFS exam must have a graduation degree from any recognized university/institute in India.



UPSC Civil Services Notification 2018: Know How To Apply​



The candidate must have completed the age if 21 years and must not be older than 32 years on August 1, 2018, that is, the candidate must not be born earlier than August 2, 20186 and later than August 1, 1997. The upper age limit relaxable and candidates should go through the detailed notification for age limit relaxation.



How to apply?



Candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply for UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) exam 2018 and/or IFS (Preliminary) exam 2018 on the Online Recruitment Applications (ORA) which could be accessed through www.upsconline.nic.in. Candidates would first have to register as new candidates or if their registration already exists, then login using their registration id and password and complete the application process.



Number of Attempts



Candidates appearing for the examination who is otherwise eligible will be allowed six attempts at the examination. The restriction on the number of attempts does not apply to candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. In case of candidates belonging to OBC category, the permissible number of attempts is 9 times and Persons with Benchmark Disability will get as many attempts as are available to other candidates who do not belong to Persons with Benchmark Disability of his or her community.







