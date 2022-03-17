UPSC Civil Services Mains Result Released; Check Interview List Here

The UPSC Mains results have been released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has released the Civil Services (Main) results for the examinations held from January 7, 2022 to January 16, 2022. The Commission has released the list of candidates with their roll numbers on the official website. The selected candidates have been listed for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B').

The UPSC Mains results have been released at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Main Result Released; Check Here

"Candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents such as TA Form, etc. at the time of their Personality Test (Interview)," a notification on Civil Services Main results said.

The Commission said the personality tests (interviews) of these candidates will commence from April5, 2022, which will be held in the office of the UPSC at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The interviews schedule will be made available shortly, it said.

"The admit cards for interviews of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission's Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in. The candidates, who may not be able to download their e-Summon Letters, should immediately contact the office of the Commission," it added.

The Commission released the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination results in October last year.

Click here for more Jobs news