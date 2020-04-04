UPSC Civil Services Exam: Resources For Preparation (Last Years' Question Paper, Answer Key, Others)

The question papers released by UPSC are available subject wise.

Civil Services exam 2020 will begin with the first exam, which is the preliminary test, on May 31. So far, there has been no announcement made by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) regarding the preliminary test of this year's Civil Services exam. Therefore, candidates should not believe any social media message in connection to this.

The interview of last year's Civil Services recruitment has been put on hold.

Candidates who have registered for the Civil Services exam this year should utilise their time during this COVID-19 lockdown and prepare well for the exam which is scheduled to be held in less than 2 months.

long with the application process and issue of admit cards, the Commission also provides post-exam updates and study materials for the exams it conducts.

It provides previous years' question papers and answer keys which is very useful for the aspirants.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Previous Years' Question Paper

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Answer Key

It also releases model question cum answer booklet so that candidates acquaint themselves with it before appearing for the exam.

The previous years' question papers are available year-wise. Candidates can search for the question papers of a particular year and download it.

The question papers are available subject wise.

As per the exam notification by UPSC, the admit cards for the exam will be released three weeks before the exam date. "The eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card three weeks before the commencement of the examination," the UPSC has said in the notification.

The UPSC conducts the exams and recommends candidates for appointment to various civil services like Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS), etc.

Click here for more Jobs News