UPSC Civil Services Exam: 7 From Jamia Hamdard's Coaching Academy Qualify

Jamia Hamdard had established the coaching academy in September, 2009.

Seven candidates from Jamia Hamdard's coaching academy have cleared the Civil Services exam 2019. These candidates were enrolled at the Residential Coaching Academy of the Delhi-based university.

Jamia Hamdard had established the coaching academy in September, 2009 on the recommendation of Sachar Committee Report to uplift and increase the proportion of candidates in Central and State services amongst minorities, SCs, STs and women. This academy provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants along with free accommodation, library facility, classroom teaching, practice sets, study materials, 24x7 library facility and Wi-Fi.

Himanshu Gupta, a graduate of Delhi Technological University (DTU), had taken interview training from the coaching academy and has secured all India rank 27. When asked about his experience in the interview round of the Civil Services exam, Himanshu said, "I was confident during the interview." On the content part of the interview he said, "though it went well, I feel that there is always a scope for improvement."

Among the other candidates are Azharuddin Zahiruddin Quazi (AIR 315), Vinayak Chamadia (AIR 322), Nishant Kumar Vivek (AIR 404), Stanzin Wangyal (AIR 717), Rayeas Hussain (AIR 747) and Abhishek Singhal (AIR 792).

Since its inception Jamia Hamdard's residential coaching academy has trained more than thousand candidates, out of which more than 300 candidates have secured jobs in central and state services including UPSC Civil Services, an official statement said.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Civil Services exam 2019 result today Pradeep Singh from Sonepat, Haryana is the topper. Pratibha Verma from Uttar Pradesh is the topper among female candidates

Click here for more Jobs News