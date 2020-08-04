UPSC Civil Services Exam Result Declared, Civil Servants Come Together To Congratulate Successful Candidates

UPSC has declared the final result of the Civil Services exam today.

After Civil Services 2019 exam results were published today, Civil Servants took their wishes to microblogging platform, Twitter, for the successful candidates. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Civil Services exam today. A total of 829 candidates have been selected for appointment to IAS, IPS, IFS and other central services.

Civil Services exam is billed as one of the toughest exams held in the country. Over 10 lakh candidates apply for less than 1 thousand vacancies.

Reminiscing his nervousness on the UPSC result day, Somesh Upadhyay has tweeted, "Most thrilling moment: When you download the PDF of #UPSCResults and press Ctrl+F. Then you start typing your name cautiously with trembling fingers. The dreaded 'ting' sound could kill you while the absence of that sound changes your life." Mr Upadhyay is currently posted as SDM, Titilagarh, Odisha.

Most thrilling moment:



When you download the PDF of #UPSCResults and press Ctrl+F. Then you start typing your name cautiously with trembling fingers. The dreaded 'ting' sound could kill you while the absence of that sound changes your life. — Somesh Upadhyay, IAS (@Somesh_IAS) August 4, 2020

Chhattisgarh cadre IAS Officer Awanish Sharan has welcomed the candidates.

विश्वास कीजिए; अपना नाम सबसे ख़ूबसूरत UPSC रिज़ल्ट बोर्ड/ वेबसाइट पर लगता है. आप इस पल को ताउम्र नहीं भूलेंगे.???? — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 4, 2020

Rahul Kumar, the District Magistrate of Purnea, Bihar has congratulated candidates and has tweeted, “Welcome to the world of challenges and opportunities.”

#UPSC#CivilServices results declared. Many congratulations to all the successful candidates. Welcome to the world of challenges and opportunities. #CSE2019 — Rahul Kumar (@rahulias6) August 4, 2020

Gujarat cadre IAS Officer Dev Choudhary has congratulated the successful candidates.

Congratulations to all the successful candidates of Civil Service Examination 2019. #upsc#cse#result. — Dev Choudhary, IAS (@DevChoudharyIAS) August 4, 2020

In his congratulatory message, IAS Officer Abinash Mishra has shared a note for those who could not crack the exam this time. Mr Mishra has said, "Those who could not, I know it's a tough time. I was there too in your place. Remember this too shall pass. Keep working. May you win soon."

Congratulations to all those who could make it to the list in civil services exam 2019.

Those who could not, I know it's a tough time. I was there too in your place. Remember this too shall pass. Keep working. May you win soon#upsc — ABINASH MISHRA IAS (@abinash_XD) August 4, 2020

In a similar note, IFS Akash Kumar Verma has said," To those who couldn't assess what kept you holding marginally, and bridge that gap with all your heart!"

#UPSC declares results of #CSE-2019, recommending 829 aspirants. Congratulations to those who made it through. To those who couldn't- assess what kept you holding marginally, and bridge that gap with all your heart! — Akash Kumar Verma, IFS. (@verma_akash) August 4, 2020

Pradeep Singh has topped the Civil Services exam. Jatin Kishore is the second topper.

Among the female candidates, Pratibha Verma is the topper. Vishakha Yadav is the second topper among women candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News