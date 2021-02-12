UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 On June 27: 10 Points

UPSC civil services preliminary exam will be held on June 27.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services preliminary exam on June 27 as per the schedule it had announced in August, 2020. However, the registration process for the exam, in which close to 10 lakh candidates participate every year, is yet to begin.

Civil Services Exam is held every year for the selection of candidates in Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service and other civil services through a preliminary exam, a main exam and a personal interview.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: 10 Points

The preliminary part of the Civil Services Exam will be held on June 27. Candidates who qualify in this exam will be shortlisted to appear for main exam and interview. The preliminary exam is a qualifying exam for the main exam. The UPSC will release the details of the Indian Forest Service exam along with the Civil Services exam. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will be asked by the UPSC to submit a detailed application form. The final merit list is decided by the scores obtained in the main exam and the interview. Candidates who do not get selected in the final merit list but have appeared for the interview will be given an option to give their willingness to UPSC for disclosing their marks. The information shared through this disclosure scheme about the non-recommended candidates may be used by other public and private recruitment agencies to appoint suitable candidates from the information made available in the public portal, the UPSC has said. Candidates who qualify the main exam will also have to indicate order of preferences for those services interested to be allocated to. There will be a second detailed application form for this. After the registration process is over, the UPSC will allow candidates to withdraw their application forms, if they do not wish to appear for the exam. This option will be available for a week. Candidates have to submit the details of the photo ID card and upload a scanned copy while filling the online application form. In Civil Services exam 2021, the UPSC will give an extra chance to those candidates who have exhausted their last attempt in 2020 amidst COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the preliminary exam was postponed from May 31 to October 4 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown that was imposed in the country to contain the spread of the infection. However, the government has not agreed to relax age limit for those candidates given extra chance. The Supreme Court, has asked the centre to consider giving such candidates relaxation in age limit.

