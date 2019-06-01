Civil Services Exam (Prelims) Tomorrow

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019 On June 2

As many as 10 lakh graduates register for the prestigious Civil Services Exam every year which is conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Only 1-2% of the aspirants who register for the exam make it to the final selection list based on preliminary exam, main exam and interview. Only those candidates who qualify the preliminary exam take the main exam and interview after submitting additional personal details to the Commission. This year, the preliminary exam will be held on June 2.

UPSC had released the admit card for the Civil Services prelims on April 30. "The candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-admit card at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination. The candidates are also required to carry along the (original) photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-admit card, for appearing at each session of the examination," it said.

"The candidates, whose photograph is not clear/visible in the e-admit card or his/her signature appears in place of the photograph, are required to carry with them two photographs (one for each session). They would be allowed to appear at the examination along with photo ID card, after giving an undertaking," it added.

The Civil Services prelims will be held at 72 cities nationwide.

