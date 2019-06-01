All Delhi Metro Lines To Run From 6 AM Tomorrow To Help UPSC Candidates

Delhi Metro will run trains on all lines at 6 am tomorrow to cater to those giving the UPSC exam

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said today that train services on Sunday will being at 6 am on all its lines (all corridors), keeping in mind the lakhs of students scheduled to take the civil services' preliminary examination.

A DMRC Official said "This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday."

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-III extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the Union Public Service Commission or UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, services for sections including Dilshad Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri-Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City, Mundka- Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden begin at 8 am.

On the rest of the sections, services begin usually at 6 am. These include, Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre, Blue Line from Dwarka to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali, and Red Line from Dilshand Garden to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda).

