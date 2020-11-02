UPSC CDS Result: 241 Qualify For Admission To Officers Training Academy

UPSC CDS result: 241 candidates have qualified for the Officers Training Academy.

A total of 241 candidates have qualified for admission to Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 112th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for men) and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 26th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. Candidates have been selected on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2019 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS (OTA) Result

"The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission's website for 30 days," the UPSC has notified.

Candidates who have not been recommended for admission can opt to disclose their marks for other employment opportunities. These candidates can exercise their options while downloading their marks. "Attention of the candidates is also invited to the scheme of public disclosure of scores and other details of non-recommended candidates as available in the Commission's website. Such non-recommended candidates may exercise their options while downloading their marks," the UPSC has also mentioned in the result notification.

The CDS (II) 2019 final result was released on September 1.

The CDS (II) 2020 exam will be held on November 8. CDS (I) 2020 was held in February.

The UPSC has already released the dates for CDS (I) and CDS (II) 2021 exams. CDS (I) exam will be held on February 7, 2021. The exam notice for CDS (II) will be released on August 4, 2021 and the exam will be held on November 14, 2021.

