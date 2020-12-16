UPSC CDS (II) Written Exam Result Announced

UPSC has released the CDS written exam result.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Service (CDS) written exam result. The written exam was held on November 8. A total of 6727 candidates have qualified the exam and will be interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC CDS Result

Candidates who have qualified the written exam will have to submit original certificates. "The original Certificates are to be submitted not later than 01st July, 2021 for IMA & NA, not later than 13th May, 2021 for AFA and not later than 1st October, 2021 in case of SSC course only. The candidates must not send the original Certificates to the Union Public Service Commission," the UPSC has said.

CDS (II) exam is being held for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 151th (DE) Course commencing in July, 2021; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in July, 2021; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (210 F(P)) commencing in July, 2021; Officers Training Academy, Chennai 114th SSC (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2021 and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 28th SSC Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course commencing in October, 2021.

Click here for more Jobs News