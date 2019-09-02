Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam On September 8

UPSC CDS II 2019 Exam On September 8. The admit cards are available online @ upsc.gov.in.

The second edition of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam 2019 will be held on September 8. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam for shortlisting candidates for the interview which will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB). Candidates who qualify the written exam conducted by the UPSC will be detailed for intelligence and personality test subsequently.

UPSC Releases Admit Card For Combined Defence Services (II) Exam

The written test, which would be conducted by the UPSC, will have questions related to English, general knowledge and elementary mathematics. Each of the paper would carry maximum of 100 marks and candidates would be allowed 2 hours each for the papers.

The written test for admission to the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) will not have elementary mathematics paper and will carry a total of 200 marks.

On the exam day, candidates can carry clip board or hard board and a good quality black ball pen for marking responses on the answer sheet. The boards should not have anything written on them.

Communication devices like mobiles, phones, Bluetooth, pagers should not be taken inside the exam hall. "Do not bring into the Examination Hall any article other than those specified above e.g. books, notes, loose sheets, electronic or any other type of calculators, mathematical and drawing instruments, Log Tables, stencils of maps, slide rules, Test Booklets and rough sheets pertaining to earlier session(s) etc.," reads the notice released by the UPSC.

