Combined Defence Services (II) Exam In September: UPSC Releases Admit Card

UPSC has released the admit card for the CDS (II) exam scheduled to be held on September 8.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the second edition of the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam 2019. The admit card is available on the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in.

CDS (II) exam will be held on September 8.

"The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-admit card at the allotted venue for appearing in the examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar card/ voter card/ PAN Card/ passport/ driving licence/ any other photo ID card issued by the State/ Central Government," reads the notice released by the UPSC.

In case the photograph in the admit card is not clearly visible, candidates should carry three passport sized photographs to the exam centre.

"In case of any discrepancy in the e-admit card, the same may be communicated to the commission immediately at e-mail ID: us.cds-upsc@gov.in latest by 03rd September, 2019 to enable the commission to take a decision in the matter," also adds the exam notice.

After the completion of the exam, candidates can submit representations on the question paper at the 'Online Question Paper Representation Portal'. The option to submit representation will be open for seven days from the date of the exam.

CDS (II) exam was notified on June 12.

