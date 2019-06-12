CDS (II) Exam Details Out, Apply At UPSC Portal

UPSC CDS (II) 2019 Notification Released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released exam details of the second Combined Defence Services exam 2019. A total of 417 vacancies have been notified by UPSC in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers' Training Academy. The exam will be conducted by the UPSC on September 8. Candidates can apply for the exam till July 8. The Commission has introduced the facility of withdrawal of application for those candidates who do not want to appear for the examination. Application withdrawal facility will be open for candidates from July 15 to July 22.

Admit cards for the exam will be released three weeks before the exam date. "The e-Admit Card will be made available in the UPSC website for downloading by candidates. No Admit Card will be sent by post," reads the notification. "If a candidate does not receive his/her e-Admit Card or any other communication regarding his/her candidature for the examination three weeks before the commencement of the examination, he/she should at once contact the Commission," it added.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and two stage selection process by the Services Selection Board. "Two-stage selection procedure based on psychological aptitude test and intelligence test has been introduced at Service Selection Boards. All the candidates will be put to stage one test on first day of reporting at Selection Centres," apprises the UPSC.

In order to qualify for admission to the courses, candidates must secure minimum pass marks set by the UPSC and the Services Selection Board, separately.

