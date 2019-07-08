CDS (II) 2019 Registration Closes Today; Apply At UPSC Portal

UPSC CDS 2019: Apply Online At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the registration option for the second Combined Defence Services exam 2019. Candidates can register for the CDS (II) exam at the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Registration link will be available till 6 pm today. The Commission will open application withdrawal window for all the registered candidates a week later from July 15 to July 22. The CDS (II) exam will be held on September 8. Admit cards for the exam will be released three weeks before the exam date.

Candidates (except Female/SC/ST candidates) are required to pay Rs. 200 as application fee.

A total of 417 vacancies have been notified by UPSC in Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, Air Force Academy and Officers' Training Academy for CDS (II).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test and two stage selection process by the Services Selection Board. "Two-stage selection procedure based on psychological aptitude test and intelligence test has been introduced at Service Selection Boards. All the candidates will be put to stage one test on first day of reporting at Selection Centres," apprises the UPSC.

In order to qualify for admission to the courses, candidates must secure minimum pass marks set by the UPSC and the Services Selection Board, separately.

As per the decision taken by the Government for increasing the access of unemployed to job opportunities, the Commission will publically disclose the scores of the candidates (obtained in the written examination and SSB interview/ personality test) through the public portals. However candidates can opt out of this scheme as well.

UPSC CDS (II) notification was released on June 12.

