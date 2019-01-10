UPSC CAPF Written Exam Results Released; Check Here

The UPSC CAPF result is available on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has announced the written exam results of the recruitment of Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). The Commission had conducted the written exam of CAPF ACs recruitment 2018 on August 12, 2018. The UPSC had announced the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests which will be conducted soon. The UPSC CAPF results are available on the official website of the Commission, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CAPF Result: Check Here

Click on the link given here to check your results: Click here

"The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community etc. at the time of the Personality Test. They are, therefore, advised to keep the said prescribed certificates ready," the UPSC said in the CAPFs results statement.

According to the premier central government hiring agency, the Sashtra Seema Bal (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time and venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET), and Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them.

"In case, any candidate does not receive the call letter for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests (MST) by the 12th February, 2019, he/she may contact the HQ, DG, Sashtra Seema Bal on Telephone No./ FAX No. 011-26104291 & e-mail ID adrectt.ssbdel@nic.in and U.P.S.C. through letter or FAX immediately, to facilitate delivery of communications to them promptly," it said.

