'No Such Proposal Under Contemplation': Government Clarifies On UPSC Age Criteria

UPSC Age Limit Criteria For Civil Services Exam Is 32 Years

Regarding NITI Aayog's recommendation on revising age limit for civil services exam, which created a stir among aspirants last week, the government said that there is no such proposal under contemplation. "There is no move on the part of the government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examination, therefore, all the reports and speculation should be put to rest," Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (MoS) in Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and Personnel, told news agency ANI. The present age limit for appearing in civil services examination is 32 years.

NITI Aayog had suggested capping the age limit to 27 years. In its report, 'Strategy for New India @75', the government think tank has also emphasized on regulating and harmonizing the service conditions of employees of autonomous bodies in its report. It has also recommended compulsory retirement for underperforming officers in Indian Civil Services.

It pitched for a single exam for all civil services, as well. 'Concomitantly, the number of exams for civil services should ideally be brought down to one with all-India ranking,' it said.

The report was released on December 19 at a press conference by the Union Finance Minister Shri Arun Jaitley, in the presence of NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar, Members Dr Ramesh Chand andDr VK Saraswat and CEO Shri Amitabh Kant.

(With Inputs From ANI)

