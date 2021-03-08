Uttar Pradesh Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer Exam In August; Apply Online

UPPSC will conduct the RO/ ARO prelims on August 1.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the details of the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer selection exam. The exam will be held in two phases-preliminary and main-for filling 228 vacancies in UP Secretariat, Office of Chief Election Officer, Board of Revenue and in UPPSC.

The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before April 5. However, the last date for depositing the exam fee is April 1.

The posts have a pay scale of Rs 44900-142400 level 7 to Rs 47600-151100 level 8

Commerce graduates, graduates in Hindi literature or Sanskrit or Arabic Literature or Persian Literature or Urdu Literature can apply for the post. Graduates of other disciplines can also apply for the post.

Candidates must have 'O' Level certificate in Computer Application and should have knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script.

The UPPSC will select candidates on the basis of a preliminary exam and the main exam. The preliminary exam will be held on August 1. "On the basis of the result of the preliminary examination, thirteen times candidates to the number of vacancies shall be declared successful for the main examination," the UPPSC has said.

