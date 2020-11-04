Uttar Pradesh Regional Inspector (Technical) Exam Details Out

UPPSC RI exam notification has been released.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the notification of the Regional Inspector (Technical) exam. Diploma Engineers (Automobile, Mechanical disciplines) are eligible for this post. Applicants must be between 21-40 years of age; details about the age relaxation rules are available in the job notification. The last date for submission of application is December 3.

Apply Online

Candidates must have working experience of at least one year in a reputed automobile workshop which is undertakes repairs of both light motor vehicles, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles fitted with petrol and diesel engine and hold a driving license authorizing him to drive motor cycle, heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles and must have thorough knowledge of Hindi language written in Devanagari script.

UPPSC RI Recruitment 2020 Details

Vacancies: 28 ("Presently, the no. of vacancies is 28 which may increase or decrease in special circumstances on the request of the State Government," UPPSC has notified.)

Last date for submission of application: December 3

Last date to deposit exam fee: November 28

Pay Scale: Matrix level - 7 Rs. 44900-142400

Post: Permanent, Non-Gazetted

Click here for more Jobs News