Uttar Pradesh PCS 2020 Interview Begins On April 1, Admit Card Released

UPPSC will start the PCS 2020 interview on April 1.

The interview round of the Uttar Pradesh Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services exam 2020 will begin on April 1, the state public service commission, UPPSC, has notified. The admit cards for the UPPSC PCS 2020 interview is available on the official website of the Commission.

Download UPPSC PCS 2020 Interview Call Letter

Candidates Shortlisted for Interview

UP PCS 2021 exam will be held in June. The recruitment is being held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for filling 400 vacancies in various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Block Development Officer. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam and personal interview.

The Commission is currently inviting applications for the Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer selection exam. The exam will be held in two phases-preliminary and main-for filling 228 vacancies in UP Secretariat, Office of Chief Election Officer, Board of Revenue and in UPPSC. The application forms are available on the official website of the Commission. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before April 5. However, the last date for depositing the exam fee is April 1.

