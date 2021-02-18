Uttar Pradesh Engineering Service Exam 2019 Interview From February 22

UPPSC engineering service exam 2019 interview will begin on February 22

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified that the interview round of Combined State Engineering Service exam 2019 will be held from February 22 to March 6. The Commission has issued interview call letters to those candidates who have been shortlisted.

UPPSC Interview Call Letter

Candidates can download the call letter using personal details to login to the portal.

A total of 1,284 candidates who had qualified the written exam have been shortlisted for the interview.

A total of 137605 candidates had registered for the written exam. The exam was notified in 2019 and is being held to fill 648 posts. The exam was initially scheduled to be held on June 7, 2020. It was later postponed. The cut off marks of the written exam will be released after the declaration of the final exam result, the UPPSC has said.

Meanwhile, the final result of the Uttar Pradesh PCS exam 2019 has been released. in which a total of 434 candidates have been recommended by the UPPSC for appointment.

In another related development, the UPPSC is currently inviting applications for the PCS exam 2021. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till March 5, however, candidates have to deposit the exam fee online by March 2.

