Uttar Pradesh Combined State Engineering Exam On December 13, Download Admit Card

UPPSC engineering exam on December 13.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the Combined State Engineering exam on December 13. Admit cards for the exam have been released. Candidates who have registered their candidature to appear in this exam have to download the admit cards from the official website of the Commission.

Last year, the UPPSC had announced total 692 vacancies in Engineer posts in various government departments. Other than this, the Commission also announced 20 vacancies for Special Recruitment.

The exam was initially scheduled to be held on June 7, 2020. It was later postponed.

The Engineering Services examination will have two question papers. Each question paper will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration. The first question paper will have 25 questions from General Hindi and 100 questions from main subject. Each question will carry 3 marks. In the second question paper, 25 questions will be from general Knowledge and 100 questions will be from Main subject chosen by the candidate at the time of application. Each question in the second paper will also carry 3 marks.

Currently, the Commission has invited applications for filling vacancies in Home Police, Higher Education, Public Works and other departments. Application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of application forms is December 24.