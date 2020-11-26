UPPSC Notifies Vacancies In Higher Education, Public Works, Other Departments

UPPSC recruitment 2020: Apply online at uppsc.up.nic.in

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has notified vacancies in Home Police, Higher Education, Public Works and other departments. Application forms for this recruitment is available on the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in. The last date for submission of application forms is December 24.

The application process for Assistant Professor in higher education department has not started yet. "Due to technical reasons the online application process in Advt. No. : 02/2020-21 for the various posts of Assistant Professor in Govt. Degree College, Department of Higher Education, U.P. Dept. No. S-03/01 to S-03/19 is delayed and shall be made available soon. Delay in the application process is regretted," the UPPSC has notified.

UPPSC Recruitment Vacancy Details

UP Home Police Department: 2 posts of Assistant Radio Officer in UP Police Radio Service

Department of Higher Education: 128 posts of Assistant Professor

Public Works Department: 3 posts of Assistant Architect

Medical Education Department: 61 posts of Assistant Professors

UP Directorate of Administrative Reforms: 4 posts of Research Officer

UP Chikitsa Shiksha: 13 posts of Lecturer

Knowledge of Hindi is essential, the UPPSC has mentioned in the job notification.

"In case of large number of applicants for the post/ posts, the Commission may hold screening test, which will be communicated in due course of time," it has also said in the job notice.

Candidates have to produce their original certificates during interview. "The original certificates are required for verification at the time of interview. Candidate will then also be required to submit his/her passport size photograph attested by head of department or head of the institution, where he/she received last education or by a Gazetted Officer," it has said.

