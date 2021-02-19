UPPSC Releases Cut-Off Mark Details Of Junior Engineer, Other Exams

UPPSC has released the marksheet, cut-off mark details of various exams.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the cut off marks of the exams held for selection of junior engineer, assistant prosecution officer, assistant registrar and assistant conservator of forests. The Commission has also released the marksheet of the candidates. Details are available on the official website of the UPPSC.

UPPSC Marksheet, Cut-Off Marks

The marksheet and cut-off marks will be available on the Commission's website till February 25.

The Commission will conduct the Combined Upper Subordinate Services exam 2021 or the PCS exam in June.

The option to register for the exam will close on March 5. The UPPSC holds this exam in three stages--preliminary, main written and interview--to select candidates for various posts like Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Block Development Officer, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), District Commandent Homeguards, Treasury Officer/Accounts Officer (Treasury), Cane Inspector and Assistant Sugar Commissioner, District Cane Officer U.P. Agriculture Service Group "B" (Development Branch), Superintendent Jail and other posts. The exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) / Range Forest Officer (RFO) posts is also held along with this exam.

