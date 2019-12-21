UP Police Recruitment Board Postpones Document Verification For Constable Recruitment

UP Police Recruitment Board has postponed DV and PST process scheduled on December 21, 22

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has postponed the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) process which were scheduled today and tomorrow, i.e. on December 21 and 22.

The Board will conduct the DV and PST process for the candidates who were scheduled to appear on these two dates on December 31, and January 2 respectively.

Candidates should note that the Board will not release fresh admit cards for the changed dates and they can attend the DV and PST session with the admit card issued earlier. The Board has also advised candidates to visit their website regularly for updates on the selection process.

The UP Police recruitment Board had announced 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts in October last year. Over 19 lakh candidates applied for the recruitment out of which 15 lakh appeared for the first stage of selection - a written test.

Approximately, 1.23 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the DV and PST process based on their performance in the written test. The Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST) process is being conducted from November 28.

Candidates who are shortlisted after the DV and PST process have to undergo Physical Efficiency Test (PET). UPPRPB had announced the schedule for the PET process on December 20. The PET was scheduled on December 28, however given that DV and PST processes have been postponed to after December 28, the PET process is also likely to be postponed or else its schedule will be extended.

