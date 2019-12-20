UP Police To Begin PET Process For Constable Recruitment On December 28

UP Police will begin PET process for constable recruitment on December 28

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the schedule for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of Constables. The PET will be conducted for those candidates who have qualified after Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST). The PET process is due to start from December 28.

Women candidates are being called for the PET first followed by male candidates. The list of candidates called for PET and the corresponding date and centre is available on the UPPRPB website.

The PET process will be held at 11 districts - Kanpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Agra, Bareily, Meerut, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, and Saharanpur.

The admit card for PET process will be released on the official website soon. The Commission has also advised candidates to check website for updates on the recruitment process.

Over 19 lakh candidates had applied for the recruitment which was notified last year for 31,360 Civil Constable and 18,208 Reserve PAC (Male) posts. Close to 15 lakh appeared for the written test.

Out of these, 1.23 lakh have qualified for the Document Verification (DV) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

The number of candidates shortlisted for the DV and PST process was equivalent to 2.5 times the available vacancies.

Click here for more Jobs News