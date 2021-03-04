UP assistant teacher, school principal recruitment exam on April 18.

Uttar Pradesh junior high school principal and assistant teacher selection exam will be held on April 18. Candidates who are eligible to sit in this exam can fill and submit the application forms which are available on the official website, updeled.gov.in. The deadline for submission of the application forms is March 17. The application form link will be active till March 19 for candidates to download the completely filled form.

Apply Online

Application fees can be deposited till March 18.

The details of the total number of candidates who will appear for the exam will be intimated to the NIC Lucknow on April 8.

On April 9, candidates will be intimated about the admit cards for the exam.

The exam will be held in two shifts. For Assistant teacher post there will be a single paper which will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm. For the school principal post there will be two papers which will be held from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2 pm to 3 pm.

After the exam is over, the answer keys of the candidates will be released on April 23. Candidates can download the answer keys till April 27.

The final result of the exam will be released on May 18.

