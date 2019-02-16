UP Police Recruitment 2019: Firemen, Warder, Constable (Mounted Police) Application Date Extended Again

UPPRPB has yet again extended the last date for application for the recruitment to the post of Fireman, Jail Warder, and Constable (Mounted Police).

UP Police Recruitment 2019: Firemen, Warder, Constable (Mounted Police) Application Date Extended Again

UPPRPB has again extended the last date to apply for Fireman recruitment


New Delhi: 

Uttar Pradesh police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has yet again extended the last date for application for the recruitment to the post of Fireman, Jail Warder, and Constable (Mounted Police). The board had extended the last date earlier as well. Initially, when the board had advertised the recruitment, the last date for both Fireman, and Warder and Constable (Mounted Police) recruitment was February 9, 2019. The board had then extended the date to February 16, 2019.

After representation form candidates through email and in person about the difficulties being faced by them in online application, UPPRPB has decided to extend the last date further. Now the last date to apply for both or either of the recruitment is February 19, 2019 till midnight.

The application link is available on the official website for UPPRPB.

The application fee is Rs. 400 for all category candidates. Candidates who had applied for the Male and Female Warder Direct Recruitment 2016 earlier and had paid the requisite Rs. 200 fee will have to pay only Rs. 200 (Refer to the detailed advertisement for more information).

The application fee could be submitted either via online mode using credit or debit card or in the offline mode using an e-challan.

Applicants must be within 18-22 years of age. In case of Jail Warder post, the upper age limit of female candidates is 25 years.

