Uttar Pradesh PCS 2018 Prelims In August; Notification Expected Soon

With less than two months left for the exam, it is obvious that the UP PCS 2018 notification will be released soon. Candidates can check it at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The notification will also be published by regional and national dailies and the weekly edition of Employment News. As per reports, the notification will be released in June.
UP PCS, the State level equivalent of Civil Services, witnesses huge number of candidates registering for the exam.
On the other hand, the main exam for UP PCS 2017 is being held at 11 centres in Lucknow and 17 in Allahabad. The exam will be held till July 6, 2018. On Tuesday (June 19, 2018) the Hindi exam of PCS 2017 main exam was cancelled following a blunder. The cancellation was called after the second section of the paper was distributed during the first half. However Wednesday, onwards the exam is being held as per the schedule.
