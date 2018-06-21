Uttar Pradesh PCS 2018 Prelims In August; Notification Expected Soon

UP PCS 2018 notification will be available at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The notification will also be published by regional and national dailies and the weekly edition of Employment News.

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: June 21, 2018 13:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Uttar Pradesh PCS 2018 Prelims In August; Notification Expected Soon

UP PCS 2018 Notification Soon; Check At Uppsc.up.nic.in

New Delhi:  PCS aspirants in Uttar Pradesh can expect this year's official notification soon. While the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared a new date for the exam, the official exam advertisement is expected soon and the online registration will begin thereafter. UP PCS 2018 prelims will be held on August 19, 2018. Earlier the exam was supposed to be held on June 24, 2018; however the Commission had to postpone it after Assistant Teacher recruitment exam was rescheduled due to inclusion of new provisions in the application process.

With less than two months left for the exam, it is obvious that the UP PCS 2018 notification will be released soon. Candidates can check it at the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. The notification will also be published by regional and national dailies and the weekly edition of Employment News. As per reports, the notification will be released in June.

UP PCS, the State level equivalent of Civil Services, witnesses huge number of candidates registering for the exam.

Comments
On the other hand, the main exam for UP PCS 2017 is being held at 11 centres in Lucknow and 17 in Allahabad. The exam will be held till July 6, 2018. On Tuesday (June 19, 2018) the Hindi exam of PCS 2017 main exam was cancelled following a blunder. The cancellation was called after the second section of the paper was distributed during the first half. However Wednesday, onwards the exam is being held as per the schedule.

Click here for more Jobs News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Uttar Pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartrip

................................ Advertisement ................................