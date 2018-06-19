Hindi Exams For UPPSC Cancelled After 'Blunder'

The cancellation was called after the second section of the paper was distributed during the first half, he added.
UPPSC Secretary Jagdeesh said the remaining PCS Mains exams scheduled for Wednesday will be held as per schedule.
Fearing a backlash from thousands of students, heavy police force were deployed at the UPPSC headquarters in Allahabad.
The date for the Hindi exam will be announced later, an official told IANS.
The PCS Mains exams began on Monday at 11 centres in Lucknow and 17 in Allahabad.