Hindi Exams For UPPSC Cancelled After "Blunder"

Fearing a backlash from thousands of students, heavy police force were deployed at the UPPSC headquarters in Allahabad.

All India | | Updated: June 19, 2018 16:22 IST
The date for the Hindi exam will be announced later. (Representational)

Lucknow:  The Hindi papers of an exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) slated for Tuesday were cancelled following a blunder, an official said.

The cancellation was called after the second section of the paper was distributed during the first half, he added.

UPPSC Secretary Jagdeesh said the remaining PCS Mains exams scheduled for Wednesday will be held as per schedule. 

The date for the Hindi exam will be announced later, an official told IANS.

The PCS Mains exams began on Monday at 11 centres in Lucknow and 17 in Allahabad.

