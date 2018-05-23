UKSSSC Recruitment 2018: Direct Recruitment For 1218 Forest Guard Posts; Apply Now

Eligibility
The candidate must have qualified intermediate or any equivalent degree from a recognized board/institute in India.
The candidate must not be younger than 18 years and older than 28 years.
Preferential eligibility: Candidate should have served in the territorial army for at least two years. Or candidate should have a 'B' or 'C' certificate in National Cadet Corps.
Note: Candidates must go through official notification for the physical qualifications.
Application Process
Eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment through the official website (www.sssc.uk.gov.in). Candidates will find the online application link on the home page itself.
The application fee is Rs. 300 for General category and Uttarkhand OBC category candidates. The application fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates form Uttarakhand is Rs. 150.
Application fee could be submitted at any Bank of Baroda branch using an e-challan. It can also be submitted using net banking, debit card or credit card.
Selection Procedure
CommentsCandidates would first have to appear for physical fitness test. Those who qualify in the physical fitness test will be shortlisted for written test. The written test will be of two hours duration and will consist of 100 objective questions. The questions will be from general hindi, general knowledge and general studies.