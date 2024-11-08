Applications Invited For 2,000 Constable Positions In Uttarakhand, Check Key Details

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is currently accepting applications for the Uttarakhand District Police Constable (Male) and Constable PAC/IRB (Male) exams 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official UKSSSC website. The deadline for submitting applications is November 29. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2,000 constable positions across the state.

Vacancy Details:

Uttarakhand District Police Constable (Male): 1,600 posts

Constable PAC/IRB (Male): 400 posts

Selection Process

The selection process includes a two-hour competitive examination consisting of 100 marks, with objective-type (Multiple Choice) questions. The questions will be based on the educational qualifications required for the position.

Minimum Qualifying Marks:

General and OBC category candidates must secure at least 45% marks to qualify.

SC and ST category candidates must secure at least 35% marks to qualify.

If candidates fail to meet these minimum qualifying marks, they will be considered disqualified in the written examination.

Post-Examination Procedures:

Candidates will be allowed to take the question booklet from the offline written examination after the exam concludes.

The OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) answer sheet for the offline written examination will be in triplicate. After the exam, each candidate must submit the original and second copies of the answer sheet to the invigilator in the examination hall. Failure to do so will result in the candidate's result being declared null and void. The third copy of the OMR answer sheet may be taken by the candidate.

In case the exam is conducted online, candidates will receive their exam materials-such as the question booklet, answer options, their selected answers, and the answer key-through an online medium after the exam.

Negative Marking:

Each question will have four answer options. A negative marking of one-quarter of the marks assigned to the question will be applied for each incorrect answer selected.

If a candidate provides more than one answer to a question, it will be considered incorrect. Even if one of the answers is correct, negative marking will still be applied as stated above.

If a candidate does not attempt a question (i.e., leaves it unanswered), no negative marking will be applied.

The use of whitener, scratching, cutting, or any other alterations on the OMR sheet is prohibited, and negative marks will be applied for such actions.

If a candidate marks an incorrect serial number or booklet series number on the OMR sheet, or fails to mark anything, the OMR sheet will not be evaluated, and the candidate's application will be automatically canceled.

Online Examination:

In the case of an online written examination, the question paper and the answer options will only be available on the monitor/computer/tab provided to the candidate.

Application Fee:

For Unreserved/OBC Category Candidates: Rs 300

For SC/ST/EWS Category Candidates: Rs 150

For more details, candidates can visit the official UKSSSC website.