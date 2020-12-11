Uttarakhand Chief Minister Launches Video Tutorial For UKSSSC Job Exams

UKSSSC will conduct online exams from December 19 to December 24.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday launched a tutorial video for online exams conducted by the Uttarkhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC). The Chief Minister said that with a view to bringing purity and transparency in the exam, online examinations are a better option.

Click here for UKSSSC computer based test video

During the launch event, Mr Rawat said that, "in the last three and a half years, the UKSSSC has completed recruitment for 5700 posts through various exams."

The Chief Minister also said that recruitment advertisements have been issued for the selection of about 5000 new posts in the last year and advertisements for 2500 posts are to be released soon.

He has instructed the officers to make necessary arrangements for providing comprehensive training to candidates on the online exam system.

He has asked officers to make sure that candidates are aware of all the rules before the commencement of the exam.

UKSSSC will conduct three exams in computer based mode from December 19 to December 24. These exams will be held in multiple shifts.

The Commission has released mock test for the computer based test. Candidates can access these mock tests from the official website of the Commission.

Click here for more Jobs News