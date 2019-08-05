Uttarakhand: Jobs Announced For Agriculture Graduates

UKSSSC will conduct written exam for selection to the Assistant Agriculture Officer post in December.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced jobs for agriculture graduates. The Commission invites applications from such candidates to fill up 280 vacancies in Assistant Agriculture Officer post. Candidates can apply for the job at the official website sssc.uk.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is September 19. Candidates can deposit the application fee till September 21. UKSSSC will conduct written exam for selection to the Assistant Agriculture Officer post in December; the exact date of the exam will be notified to the candidates later.

Applicants must be within 21-42 years of age.

Candidates have to pay Rs 300 towards application fee after submitting the application form.

Written exam will comprise of 100 marks and candidates will be allowed to take the exam in 2 hours. The level of the paper will be that of graduate course.

On the other hand, the Commission has also invited application for Junior Engineer recruitment in Uttarakhand Peyjal Sansadhan Vikas Evam Nirman Nigan. The last date for submission of application is August 25.

