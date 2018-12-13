Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Releases Admit Card For Review Officer Typing Test

UKPSC Releases Admit Card For Review Officer Typing Test

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the admit card for Typing Test which will be conducted for recruitment of Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer. The admit cards are available on the commission's official website for download. candidates would need their registration numbers to download their admit cards. For candidates who have forgotten or lost their registration number, the commission has also provided a link to retrieve the registration number.

UKPSC RO/ARO Typing Test Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official UKPSC website: www.ukpsc.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card link provided on the homepage.

Step three: In the next page, there will be links for admit card download and retrieving registration number. Click on the admit card download link.

Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

Typing Test Format

The Hindi Typing Test will be conducted in Kruti Dev-10 font and English Typing Test will be conducted in Times New Roman font. The desired speed for Hindi typing is 4000 key-depression per hour and for English typing is 9000 and 8000 key-depression per hour.

The Hindi typing test will be of 10 minutes with minimum 667 key-depressions per minute and the English typing test will also be of 10 minutes duration with 1500 and 1333 key-depression per minute respectively.

