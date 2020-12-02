UGC NET Result: 475 Qualify For Maulana Azad National Fellowship (MANF)

The UGC NET result was declared on November 30.

The UGC NET result was declared on Tuesday. A total of 47,157 candidates have qualified the exam. Out of these 36138 are those candidates who had applied for JRF and Assistant Professor and qualified for Assistant Professor only. Among these candidates 475 candidates have qualified for Maulana Azad National Fellowship for Minority Students (MANF).

UGC's National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted by the National Testing Agency.

In 2018, the University Grants Commission (UGC) made UGC NET and CSIR NET compulsory for award of the fellowship.

Candidates belonging to Muslim, Sikh, Zoroastrian (Parsi), Buddhist, Christian or Jain communities and are pursuing higher studies such as regular and full time M.Phil/Ph.D. degrees in Sciences, Humanities, Social Sciences and Engineering and Technology are covered under this scheme.

UGC NET was held from September 24 to November 13.

A total of 860976 candidates had registered for the exam and 526707 candidates had appeared for it.

Apart from MANF, 4029 candidates have qualified for National Fellowship for Scheduled Caste Students (NFSC) and 431 for National Fellowship for Other Backward Classes (NFOBC).

"19 Regional Coordinators, 214 City Coordinators and 525 Observers were positioned for UGC-NET June 2020. Cheating using mobile network and other electronic devices was prevented using Jammers at all centres.A total of more than 1700 jammers in each shift have been installed," the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency has said.

