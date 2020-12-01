UGC NET June 2020 Result Declared

UGC NET result has been declared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC NET result within 18 days of the exam. The UGC NET result is available on the official website of the NTA. A total of 32739 candidates have qualified the exam for Assistant Professor post and 3676 candidates have been selected for both Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor post.

UGC NET Result

UGC NET Cut Off Marks, Percentile, Answer Key

The NTA conducts the National Eligibility Test (NET) on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) twice a year for determining the eligibility of candidates for Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor post.

The June 2020 UGC NET was held from September 24 to November 13. The exam was computer-based and was held for 81 subjects. The exam could not be held in June due to COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 5,26,707 candidates had appeared in the exam out of 8,60,976 registered candidates.

The final answer keys of the UGC NET has also been released.

"The Final Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects (English, Commerce & Hindi in 02 shifts) which were prepared after taking into account the challenges and their scrutiny/resolution by the concerned expert(s) are now available on the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in," the NTA has said.

