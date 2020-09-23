UGC NET 2020: No Negative Marking For Incorrect Answers

UGC NET will begin on September 24

In the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) no negative marking is done for incorrect answers. Unlike many exams, in which a wrong answer carries a penalty marking, in UGC NET extra marks are not deducted for wrong answers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the UGC NET twice a year, in June and in December. This year, the exam could not be held in June due to COVID-19 pandemic and is scheduled to be held from September 24 to November 5.

The exam will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions in first paper intends to assess the teaching or research aptitude of the candidate. It is designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the candidate. The second paper is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

Each correct answer carries 2 marks.

"If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous during the key challenge, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answer would be given the credit. Only for dropped question(s), if any, marks will be given to all the candidates," NTA has notified.

After the exam is over, NTA will release the answer key and candidates will be given a chance to challenge it, if there is any error. After considering the objections raised by candidates against the answer key, NTA will release the final result of UGC NET.

NTA also conducts NET on behalf of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). The exam is held for science subjects only.

Overall, NET is held for selection to Assistant Professor post and it also used for determining the eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship.

